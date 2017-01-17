Remote Desktop 2.0–Management from the cloud

In my first blog post I discussed, some of the advantages of moving app/deskop solution to the cloud, but there are different vendors out there from range from the ones that give you full control of the setup and to others which provide us with a finished platform (You can read the first post here –> http://bit.ly/2jNS7Qq )

Now in this post ill got a bit deeper into some of the solutions, where management and data plane are seperated. Now moving the management plane out of the equation, allows for a lot easier management, since we now only need to focus on the desktop/app servers and ensure that the way of access point is working. Of course there are other factors like user profile management and how to handle application delivery is we are using layers and such but this simplifies things alot further.

Now there are a few vendors which have this type of approach, the ones I’m focusing on is Citrix with their Cloud offering, VMware with their Horizon Air Hybrid Mode and Workspot which provides us with a cloud based management tier.

So let’s dig a bit deeper!

