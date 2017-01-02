Remote Access to Citrix XenApp Express / Essentials

Now even if the XenApp Express “Essentials” hasn’t been released yet, there are some tiny bits of information available, and the piece I’m going to talk about is remote access. So let us picture the regular Citrix Cloud setup where we have our management plane in Citrix Cloud and we have our NetScaler (or NetSCaler Gateway on-premises)

So all communication between our end-users and our Desktop / Servers are being proxied via the NetScaler. Now if we look at the Citrix Cloud pricing we can notice that ICA Proxy VPX’s (Two Platform licenses per subscription so we can setup a HA pair) are included as part of the pricing https://www.citrix.com/products/citrix-cloud/buy.html

Now managing a NetScaler is a bit time consuming and requires some specialized knowledge to setup and maintain. It also requires a digital certificate and an public IP of sorts to endpoints can communicate with it externally.

Read the entire article here, Remote Access to XenApp Express / Essentials

via Marius Sandbu.