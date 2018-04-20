Remote access for home labs and offices with Veeam PN

On January 2018, Veeam publicly announced the release of Veeam PN (powered network) version 1, a lightweight SDN appliance that was released completely FREE to use. And while Veeam PN was released as part of a greater solution focused on extending network Availability for Microsoft Azure, Veeam PN can also be deployed as a standalone tool via a downloadable OVA. Veeam PN has some key standalone use cases we’ll explore in this blog series.

While testing the tool through it’s early dev cycles, it was clear there was an opportunity to allow access with home labs and other home devices, all without having to setup and configure relatively complex VPN or remote access solutions.

There are plenty of existing solutions that do what Veeam PN can, however, the biggest difference with comparing the VPN functionality with other VPN solutions, is that Veeam PN is purpose-built and easy-to-use, and setup is only within a couple clicks. Veeam PN’s underlying technology is built on OpenVPN, so that in itself provides users with a certain level of familiarity and trust. The other great thing about leveraging OpenVPN is that any Windows, MacOS or Linux client will work with the configuration files generated for point-to-site connectivity.

Home lab remote connectivity overview

While on the road, users need to easily access home lab/office machines. In my own case, I’m on the road quite a bit and need access without having to rely on published services externally via my entry-level Belkin router, I also didn’t have a static IP which always proved problematic for remote services while on the road. At home, I run a desktop that acts as my primary Windows workstation which also has VMware Workstation installed. I then have my SuperMicro 5028D-TNT4 server that has ESXi installed and runs my nested ESXi lab. I need access to at least RDP into that Windows workstation, but also get access to the management vCenter, SuperMicro IPMI and other systems running on the 192.168.1.0/24 subnet.

In the above diagram, you can see I also wanted to directly access workloads in the nested ESXi environment, specifically on the 172.17.0.1/24 and 172.17.1.1/24 networks. With the use of the Tunnelblick OpenVPN Client on my MBP, I am able to create a point-to-site connection to the Veeam PN Hub which is in turn connected via site-to-site to each of the subnets I want to connect into.

Deploying and configuring Veeam PN

As mentioned above, to get stared, you will need to download the Veeam PN OVA from Veeam.com. This Veeam KB describes where to get the OVA and how to deploy and configure the appliance for first use. If you don’t have a DHCP enabled subnet to deploy the appliance into, you can configure the network as a static by accessing the VM console, logging in with the default credentials and modifying the/etc/networking/interface file.

Components:

Veeam PN Hub Appliance x 1

Veeam PN Site Gateway x number of sites/subnets required

OpenVPN Client

Read the entire article here, Remote access for home labs and offices with Veeam PN

Via the fine folks at Veeam