Amazon RE:Invent 2017 is right around the corner and I am excited to announce that I have been selected to co present during a session this year. Justin Bradley, one of the top solution architects from the Amazon EUC space and we will be presenting session GPSTEC316 titled “GPS: Image management Best Practices for Amazon WorkSpaces and AppStream2.0“.

https://reinvent.awsevents.com/

The session will be focused on Amazon Workspaces deployment and implementation best practices. The entire Liquidware solutions stack will be featured as part of the session.

Liquidware will also have a presence on the exhibitors show flow in the LG booth #2040. We are excited to be expanding our partnership with LG. Look for some additional announcements over the coming weeks.

As a primer Liquidware is excited to integrate with the Amazon Workspaces platform in the following ways:

Environmental Profiling

The Stratusphere UX monitoring and endpoint visibility platform can be leveraged within the Amazon Workspaces platform to identify and establish performance baselines and best practices. Additionally, as enterprises adopt Amazon Workspaces, identifying existing endpoint resource requirements becomes a critical first step. Allocating Cloud workload “Tiers” or “Bundles” is less of a burden if you already have resource trend analysis from within your existing environment.

Read the entire article here, RE:Invent session GPSTEC316 featuring Liquidware Solutions

Via the fine folks at Liquidware.