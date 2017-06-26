Sometimes called print server failover or multi-path printing, print server clustering is an important part of achieving redundancy in your environment. However, Microsoft eliminated Print server clustering in Server 2012 and beyond.

Regain the advantages of print server clustering with Tricerat’s ScrewDrivers and Simplify Printing.

Centralized control and rapid delivery

Eliminating the single point of failure

Enable print job load balancing without the cost of a load balancer

No additional admin effort: simply clone an existing print server and enable the feature

via the fine folks at Tricerat