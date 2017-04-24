You have definitely witnessed it. You may even be guilty of it (by accident of course). The good news? Your organization can do something about it…but what is ‘it?’ Paper waste. Think about the last time you walked by your copy room. did you notice the large recycle receptacle sitting next to the printer? That’s there for a reason, and the reason is printer error. It happens all the time. 24-page reports are sent to the wrong location, this week’s numbers printed double-sided when they shouldn’t have been, incorrectly configured drivers sending the document you need *in 3 minutes* out to the fuzzy abyss, where chances are, you’ll never see it again.

We’re here to help.

Tricerat can help your organization ‘go green’ with printing solutions that minimize waste. With Tricerat’s Simplify Printing TX mobile printing system, you won’t have to run around the office searching for your lost print job or spend all day on the phone with the poor IT guy trying to configure your device to the network. Instead, you can remotely access any printer from any device. Plus, it works whether you’re in the office, at home or on the road.

Read the entire article here, Reduce and Reuse with Simplify Printing TX

via the fine folks at Tricerat