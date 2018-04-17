Home Cloud Computing Red Hatters To Present at More Than 50 OpenStack Summit Vancouver Sessions

0
OpenStack Summit returns to Vancouver, Canada May 21-24, 2018, and Red Hat will be returning as well with as big of a presence as ever.

Red Hat will be a headline sponsor of the event, and you’ll have plenty of ways to interact with us during the show.

First, you can hear from our head of engineering and OpenStack Foundation board member, Mark McLoughlin, during the Monday morning Keynote sessions. Mark will be discussing OpenStack’s role in a hybrid cloud world, as well as the importance of OpenStack and Kubernetes integrations. After the keynotes, you’ll want to come by the Red Hat booth in the exhibit hall to score some cool SWAG (it goes quickly), talk with our experts, and check out our product demos. Finally, you’ll have the entire rest of the show to listen to Red Hatters present and co-present on a variety of topics, from specific OpenStack projects, to partner solutions, to OpenStack integrations with Kubernetes, Ansible, Ceph storage and more. These will be delivered via traditional sessions, labs, workshops, and lunch and learns. For a full list of general sessions featuring Red Hatters, see below.

Beyond meeting us at the Red Hat booth or listening to one of us speak in a session or during a keynote, here are the special events we’ll be sponsoring where you can also meet us. If you haven’t registered yet, use our sponsor code: REDHAT10 to get 10% off the list price. And check out the OpenStack Foundation’s great deals on hotels through early May.

Read the entire article here, Red Hatters To Present at More Than 50 OpenStack Summit Vancouver Sessions – Red Hat Stack

Via the fine folks at Red Hat.

Cloud Computing
News
Open Source
Storage
Red Hat
