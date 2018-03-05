In the last several weeks, many of you have likely heard about the new security threat that involves the ability to exploit common features of modern CPUs. These attacks, known as “Meltdown” and “Spectre” can impact both bare metal and virtual servers. Red Hat Virtualization has added the “IBRS Family” of CPUs to the supported Cluster CPU type as a means to help protect against the IPRS and IBPM attacks that would result in guest attacks.

NOTE: The first step towards protecting your Red Hat Virtualization environment is to update all components to the latest version. RHV and/or RHEL hosts should be updated, Red Hat Virtualization Manager should be updated, and all guests should be updated.

The feature outlined below is available starting in Red Hat Virtualization 4.1.9 with the use of Intel Nehalem and newer CPUs, when the appropriate microcode is applied to the host(s). After updating the environment and then the Red Hat Virtualization Cluster CPU type to use a IBRS CPU Type (Spectre Variant 2 protection), all VMs in that cluster need to be stopped & started.

Read the entire article here, Red Hat Virtualization, Meltdown, and Spectre – Red Hat Enterprise Linux Blog

Via the fine folks at Red Hat.