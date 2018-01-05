We are pleased to announce the beta availability of Red Hat Virtualization 4.2, the latest version of our Red Hat Virtualization platform. Sixteen months into its lifecycle, Red Hat Virtualization continues to provide enterprises with a rich and stable foundation for both existing applications and a new generation of workloads and solutions.

The beta release of Red Hat Virtualization 4.2 includes a number of new and updated features to help organizations streamline and automate operations, improve the virtualization administrator experience, and mitigate risk in the environment.

While there are numerous new features and bug fixes, there is not enough room to list them all here. However, I would like to highlight a few of the additions that make the RHV 4.2 beta remarkable. Some of the new features that you should look forward to include:

Read the entire article here, Red Hat Virtualization 4.2 Beta is Live! – Red Hat Enterprise Linux Blog

Via the fine folks at Red Hat.