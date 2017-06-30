Home Red Hat Unveils Industry’s First Production-Ready Open Source Hyperconverged Infrastructure

0
Red Hat debuts integrated, software-defined compute and storage platform designed for remote sites and edge deployments

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today introduced Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure, the industry’s first production-ready fully open source hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solution. By combining innovative virtualization and storage technologies with a stable, proven operating platform, Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure is designed to help enterprises to bring datacenter capabilities into locations with limited space, such as branch offices and other remote facilities.

Red Hat’s entry with Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure is a promising start and well timed as more and more customers are looking for a hyperconverged solution which can address their remote site challenges as well as lay the groundwork for software-defined future directions.

TERRI MCCLURESENIOR ANALYST, ENTERPRISE STRATEGY GROUP

Organizations with distributed operations, such as those in the banking, energy or retail industries, need to be able to offer the same infrastructure services in remote and branch offices as they run in their datacenter. However, remote and branch offices can have unique challenges: less space and power/cooling, and fewer (or no) technical staff on-site. Organizations in this situation need powerful services, integrated on a single server that can scale out.

Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure is designed to address these challenges by integrating compute and storage together on a single server, making it a well-suited solution for low-footprint remote or branch office installations and edge computing. Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure is designed to enable organizations to deploy and manage distributed infrastructures centrally, enabling remote locations to benefit from high-performing systems without requiring extensive or highly specialized on-site support staff.

Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure is the only production-ready offering with an entirely open source infrastructure stack and that is developed, sold and supported by a single vendor. An open source, community-based approach helps to avoid the vendor lock-in of a proprietary approach and enables customers to take advantage of the faster innovation emerging from open source communities. By delivering a hyperconverged infrastructure solution with the software-defined components coming from the same vendor, Red Hat is aiming to help customers minimize troubleshooting and support headaches.

Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure uses Red Hat’s widely deployed virtualization platform, as well as software-defined storage, to more efficiently manage an integrated compute and storage infrastructure across a range of server hardware or networks. To accomplish this, Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure was built with a suite of components, integrated to provide a unified experience from installation to management. These include:

  • Red Hat Virtualization – The company’s award-winning Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM)-powered enterprise virtualization platform.
  • Red Hat Gluster Storage  Highly scalable software-defined storage that can be converged on the same hardware as Red Hat Virtualization hosts, removing the need for additional compute infrastructures and simplifying deployment.
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux  The world’s leading enterprise Linux platform offers a stable and reliable foundation.
  • Ansible by Red Hat  Deployment and management built on the leading simple, powerful, and agentless open source IT automation framework, providing automated installation and configuration from a central point.

Availability

Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure is available now.

Supporting Quotes

Ranga Rangachari, vice president and general manager, Storage, Red Hat

“Our customers have been looking for a solution to meet infrastructure needs across their entire organization – not just in the main office – but proprietary solutions previously appeared to be the only viable option for remote and edge installations. With Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure, customers can now provision compute and storage resources for remote sites to run local instances of applications with the same proficiency as in-office operations. Integrating our widely deployed virtualization technology and our software-defined storage platform gives organizations the confidence of easier procurement, deployment and interoperability, ultimately enabling them to save time and money.”

Terri McClure, senior analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group

“The integrated systems market continues to grow with hyperconverged platforms becoming a larger and larger portion therein. Remote and branch office installations can be challenging for enterprises to equip from an IT perspective and are well-suited for hyperconverged offerings. Red Hat’s entry with Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure is a promising start and well timed as more and more customers are looking for a hyperconverged solution which can address their remote site challenges as well as lay the groundwork for software-defined future directions.”

Jong Myung Lee, CEO, FusionData

“As a valued regional Red Hat solution partner, FusionData is proud to offer Red Hat-based solutions that help our customers realize key business goals. We engaged Red Hat on a comprehensive evaluation of Red Hat’s hyperconverged solution, Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure; based on the stability and scalability of the solution, we have added Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure as the latest in our set of Red Hat-based solution offerings, and one aimed at addressing the growing interest we’re seeing for unified software infrastructure solutions.”

Matt Tracewell, vice president, Tracewell Systems

“At Tracewell, we are focused on delivering innovative and efficient technical solutions into a number of key areas in the U.S. Department of Defense. Our success is in large part a product of our partnering with industry leaders focused on customer success. Our teams have a focus on understanding the challenges our customers face and in using technology to meet those challenges. Today we are very excited to be working with Red Hat to address customer needs around a robust, small-footprint software-based infrastructure solution aimed at a set of mobile-tactical use cases. To date, we have experienced strong performance and stability with Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure and are excited about using this technology as the basis for our field deployments.”

