Home Red Hat Unveils End-to-End Cloud-Native Development Environment with Red Hat OpenShift.io

Red Hat Unveils End-to-End Cloud-Native Development Environment with Red Hat OpenShift.io

0
Red Hat Unveils End-to-End Cloud-Native Development Environment with Red Hat OpenShift.io
0

Red Hat OpenShift-based offering unifies the software development lifecycle, streamlining modern application projects for the digitally-transforming enterprise

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced Red Hat OpenShift.io, a free, online development environment optimized for creating cloud-native, container-based applications. Enterprises compete through software innovations, so rapidly building and scaling applications is critical. OpenShift.io enables digital transformation with an end-to-end application development environment, requiring no installation and addressing all development phases.

Regardless of what industry our customers are in, delivering new value through software will be key to their success.

HARRY MOWERSENIOR DIRECTOR, DEVELOPER PROGRAMS, RED HAT

According to IDC, enterprises pursuing digital transformation will double their software development capabilities by 20181. This rapid expansion requires that distributed development teams produce higher quality applications faster. In turn, these teams are frequently seeking out modern development technologies such as Linux containers and microservices, but can also benefit from tools and environments that make these technologies easier to consume.

Combining the innovations of several open source projects, including fabric8, Jenkins and Eclipse Che, Red Hat OpenShift.io delivers application development tools and environments needed to help organizations maintain relevancy in a digitally transforming marketplace. Designed for development teams, whether in the same building or across the globe, to more effectively collaborate and create containerized, microservices-based solutions, deployed to hybrid cloud environments. Red Hat OpenShift.io includes tools for:

  • Team Collaboration
  • Agile Planning
  • Developer Workspace Management
  • Application Coding and Testing
  • Runtime Stack Analysis
  • Continuous Integration and Delivery

Red Hat OpenShift.io introduces powerful, real-time stack analysis, which helps development teams to better detect critical vulnerabilities and uncommon usage patterns. This increases developer confidence in their software stack selections and reduces risk while also enabling tooling and stack recommendations based on industry best practices. Developers will be able to use the entire platform without the need to install anything locally, and their applications are built into Linux containers by default.

OpenShift.io also includes a free subscription to the Red Hat Developer Program, which offers a variety of Red Hat’s products for development use, including the no-cost Red Hat Enterprise Linux developer subscription, Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Middleware and other Red Hat technologies.

Red Hat OpenShift: The industry’s most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform for cloud-native application development

With the addition of Red Hat OpenShift.io as well as the newly-announced Red Hat OpenShift Application Runtimes, Red Hat delivers the most robust, open, integrated and supported cloud-native application development environment for production workloads. A Kubernetes-native container application platform backed by open Linux container standards, Red Hat OpenShift helps enterprises embrace cloud-native innovation while retaining existing IT investments through a single, scalable and flexible solution.

Demonstrating the reliability and scalability of Red Hat’s container application platform, applications built with Red Hat OpenShift.io are deployed using OpenShift Online, a managed, multi-tenant offering of Red Hat OpenShift. Launching at Red Hat Summit 2017, the next-generation of OpenShift Online helps developers focus on building applications instead of assembling and managing container files. It offers quickstart templates for “one-click development” and supports a wide range of developer languages, frameworks, database and middleware services, as well as Source-to-Image (S2I) for building containers without having to create and manage dockerfiles.

Availability

OpenShift.io will be available in limited developer preview. Users are encouraged to sign up at https://openshift.io

Press Conference

Red Hat executives, including Paul Cormier, the company’s president of Products and Technologies, will host a webcast live from Red Hat Summit to discuss this and today’s other announcements at 1 p.m. ET. Following remarks, press and analysts are invited to participate in a question and answer session.

To join the webcast or view the replay after the event, visit: https://vts.inxpo.com/Launch/Event.htm?ShowKey=39441

Supporting Quotes

Harry Mower, senior director, Developer Programs, Red Hat
“Regardless of what industry our customers are in, delivering new value through software will be key to their success. These next-generation products and services require next-generation development tools, a need that can be costly, time-consuming and difficult to implement for organizations that didn’t originate in the software world. Red Hat OpenShift.io provides a solution to this challenge by delivering necessary tools to develop, test and launch modern applications on top of an open application development environment hosted in the cloud.”

Al Gillen, group vice president, Software Development and Open Source, IDC
“New languages, developer services and modern application packaging techniques that optimize for cloud native deployment all bring a unique value to developers by maximizing performance and enabling deployment to a variety of infrastructure choices. Further, increased abstraction that languages and other development environments are enjoying are creating new levels of workload portability that assist in reducing application delivery cycle time.”

Additional Resources

Connect with Red Hat

1IDC, Information, Industry Clouds, and the Next Industrial Revolution, Doc # DR2017_GS2_SL, Feb 2017

ABOUT RED HAT

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to provide reliable and high-performing cloud, Linux, middleware, storage and virtualization technologies. Red Hat also offers award-winning support, training, and consulting services. As a connective hub in a global network of enterprises, partners, and open source communities, Red Hat helps create relevant, innovative technologies that liberate resources for growth and prepare customers for the future of IT. Learn more at http://www.redhat.com.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Red Hat
Red Hat Red Hat is at the forefront of open source software development for enterprise IT, with a broad portfolio of products and services for commercial markets. Learn more by watching videos from our customers, partners, and solution experts.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    Whether unplanned or planned, downtime disrupts business continuity. The cost of downtime comes in many forms, including: Poor user experience Decreased productivity Wasted time and IT resources Lost revenue With an increasing number of servers requiring ever longer maintenance windows, planned updates, such as patching software, can take hours. For software-as-aservice (SaaS) providers and businesses […]

    read more
    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    Downloads

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      The perfect way to seal your Base Image Every time you build you’re base Image from scratch or update it, you must seal it before deploying it to your cloned devices. No matter if you are using Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop with Machine Creation Services (MCS) or Provisioning Services (PVS), VMware View or Microsoft only, BIS-F supports […]

      read more
      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        Hugo Phan and Ruben Spruijt discuss how to use software to solve the core problems faced in desktop virtualization and be able to use the hardware you already have. You can try this out for yourself today.

        read more
        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1493753149_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: Pro Alpha saves time and costs with VxRail

          ProAlpha opts for VMware’s VxRail and Horizon View to virtualize and mobilize systems, allowing its academy to deliver systems to customers in a time and cost sensitive way This video is from the fine folks at VMware.

          read more
          1493774156_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: Simplifying App and Access Management with Workspace ONE

          1493774154_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix NetScaler Ready for Heterogeneous for VDI Environments Overview Video

          1493712212_maxresdefault.jpg

          XenTegra IGEL PC Conversion Workshop Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video