Red Hat Unveils End-to-End Cloud-Native Development Environment with Red Hat OpenShift.io

Red Hat OpenShift-based offering unifies the software development lifecycle, streamlining modern application projects for the digitally-transforming enterprise

Regardless of what industry our customers are in, delivering new value through software will be key to their success. HARRY MOWERSENIOR DIRECTOR, DEVELOPER PROGRAMS, RED HAT

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced Red Hat OpenShift.io, a free, online development environment optimized for creating cloud-native, container-based applications. Enterprises compete through software innovations, so rapidly building and scaling applications is critical. OpenShift.io enables digital transformation with an end-to-end application development environment, requiring no installation and addressing all development phases.

According to IDC, enterprises pursuing digital transformation will double their software development capabilities by 20181. This rapid expansion requires that distributed development teams produce higher quality applications faster. In turn, these teams are frequently seeking out modern development technologies such as Linux containers and microservices, but can also benefit from tools and environments that make these technologies easier to consume.

Combining the innovations of several open source projects, including fabric8, Jenkins and Eclipse Che, Red Hat OpenShift.io delivers application development tools and environments needed to help organizations maintain relevancy in a digitally transforming marketplace. Designed for development teams, whether in the same building or across the globe, to more effectively collaborate and create containerized, microservices-based solutions, deployed to hybrid cloud environments. Red Hat OpenShift.io includes tools for:

Team Collaboration

Agile Planning

Developer Workspace Management

Application Coding and Testing

Runtime Stack Analysis

Continuous Integration and Delivery

Red Hat OpenShift.io introduces powerful, real-time stack analysis, which helps development teams to better detect critical vulnerabilities and uncommon usage patterns. This increases developer confidence in their software stack selections and reduces risk while also enabling tooling and stack recommendations based on industry best practices. Developers will be able to use the entire platform without the need to install anything locally, and their applications are built into Linux containers by default.

OpenShift.io also includes a free subscription to the Red Hat Developer Program, which offers a variety of Red Hat’s products for development use, including the no-cost Red Hat Enterprise Linux developer subscription, Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Middleware and other Red Hat technologies.

Red Hat OpenShift: The industry’s most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform for cloud-native application development

With the addition of Red Hat OpenShift.io as well as the newly-announced Red Hat OpenShift Application Runtimes, Red Hat delivers the most robust, open, integrated and supported cloud-native application development environment for production workloads. A Kubernetes-native container application platform backed by open Linux container standards, Red Hat OpenShift helps enterprises embrace cloud-native innovation while retaining existing IT investments through a single, scalable and flexible solution.

Demonstrating the reliability and scalability of Red Hat’s container application platform, applications built with Red Hat OpenShift.io are deployed using OpenShift Online, a managed, multi-tenant offering of Red Hat OpenShift. Launching at Red Hat Summit 2017, the next-generation of OpenShift Online helps developers focus on building applications instead of assembling and managing container files. It offers quickstart templates for “one-click development” and supports a wide range of developer languages, frameworks, database and middleware services, as well as Source-to-Image (S2I) for building containers without having to create and manage dockerfiles.

Availability

OpenShift.io will be available in limited developer preview. Users are encouraged to sign up at https://openshift.io

Press Conference

Red Hat executives, including Paul Cormier, the company’s president of Products and Technologies, will host a webcast live from Red Hat Summit to discuss this and today’s other announcements at 1 p.m. ET. Following remarks, press and analysts are invited to participate in a question and answer session.

To join the webcast or view the replay after the event, visit: https://vts.inxpo.com/Launch/Event.htm?ShowKey=39441

Supporting Quotes

Harry Mower, senior director, Developer Programs, Red Hat

“Regardless of what industry our customers are in, delivering new value through software will be key to their success. These next-generation products and services require next-generation development tools, a need that can be costly, time-consuming and difficult to implement for organizations that didn’t originate in the software world. Red Hat OpenShift.io provides a solution to this challenge by delivering necessary tools to develop, test and launch modern applications on top of an open application development environment hosted in the cloud.”

Al Gillen, group vice president, Software Development and Open Source, IDC

“New languages, developer services and modern application packaging techniques that optimize for cloud native deployment all bring a unique value to developers by maximizing performance and enabling deployment to a variety of infrastructure choices. Further, increased abstraction that languages and other development environments are enjoying are creating new levels of workload portability that assist in reducing application delivery cycle time.”

Additional Resources

Connect with Red Hat

1IDC, Information, Industry Clouds, and the Next Industrial Revolution, Doc # DR2017_GS2_SL, Feb 2017