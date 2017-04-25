Home Cloud Computing Red Hat to Live Stream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced live stream details for Red Hat Summit 2017, taking place in Boston from May 2-4, 2017. Red Hat will live stream all general sessions during the event, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 2, and a press conference will be held at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 2.

The general session live stream is available at http://siliconangle.tv/red-hat-summit-2017/ and the schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, May 2, 2017

  • General Session 1: 8:30 – 9:45 a.m. ET

    • Paul Cormier, executive vice president and president, Products and Technologies, Red Hat

  • General Session 2: 1:45 – 3 p.m. ET

    • Kelsey Hightower, staff developer advocate, Google Cloud Platform

    • Sam Ramji, vice president, product management, Google Cloud Platform

    • Sandra Rivera, vice president and general manager, Network Platforms Group, Intel Corporation

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

  • General Session 3: 8:30 – 9:45 a.m. ET

    • Jim Whitehurst, president and CEO, Red Hat

  • General Session 4: 1:45 – 3 p.m. ET

    • Armughan Ahmad, senior vice president and general manager, Solutions and Alliances, Dell EMC

    • Jason Hoffman, vice president and head of PA cloud infrastructure, Ericsson

    • Jay Jamison, vice president, strategy, Software Defined and Cloud Division (SDCG), Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Thursday, May 4, 2017

  • General Session 5: 8:30 – 9:45 a.m. ET

    • Marco Bill-Peter, vice president, Customer Experience and Engagement

  • General Session 6: 1:45 – 3 p.m. ET

    • Kirk Skaugen, executive vice president and president, Lenovo Data Center Group

    • Julia White, corporate vice president, Azure + Security Marketing, Microsoft

Press conference webcast
Red Hat will host a press conference live from Red Hat Summit at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 2. Following remarks, press and analysts are invited to participate in a live question and answer session.

To register for the press conference, visit https://vts.inxpo.com/Launch/QReg.htm?ShowKey=39441.

ABOUT RED HAT

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to provide reliable and high-performing cloud, Linux, middleware, storage and virtualization technologies. Red Hat also offers award-winning support, training, and consulting services. As a connective hub in a global network of enterprises, partners, and open source communities, Red Hat helps create relevant, innovative technologies that liberate resources for growth and prepare customers for the future of IT. Learn more at http://www.redhat.com.

