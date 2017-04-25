Red Hat to Live Stream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced live stream details for Red Hat Summit 2017, taking place in Boston from May 2-4, 2017. Red Hat will live stream all general sessions during the event, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 2, and a press conference will be held at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 2.

The general session live stream is available at http://siliconangle.tv/red-hat-summit-2017/ and the schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, May 2, 2017

General Session 1: 8:30 – 9:45 a.m. ET Paul Cormier, executive vice president and president, Products and Technologies, Red Hat

General Session 2: 1:45 – 3 p.m. ET Kelsey Hightower, staff developer advocate, Google Cloud Platform Sam Ramji, vice president, product management, Google Cloud Platform Sandra Rivera, vice president and general manager, Network Platforms Group, Intel Corporation



Wednesday, May 3, 2017

General Session 3: 8:30 – 9:45 a.m. ET Jim Whitehurst, president and CEO, Red Hat

General Session 4: 1:45 – 3 p.m. ET Armughan Ahmad, senior vice president and general manager, Solutions and Alliances, Dell EMC Jason Hoffman, vice president and head of PA cloud infrastructure, Ericsson Jay Jamison, vice president, strategy, Software Defined and Cloud Division (SDCG), Hewlett Packard Enterprise



Thursday, May 4, 2017

General Session 5: 8:30 – 9:45 a.m. ET Marco Bill-Peter, vice president, Customer Experience and Engagement

General Session 6: 1:45 – 3 p.m. ET Kirk Skaugen, executive vice president and president, Lenovo Data Center Group Julia White, corporate vice president, Azure + Security Marketing, Microsoft



Press conference webcast

Red Hat will host a press conference live from Red Hat Summit at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 2. Following remarks, press and analysts are invited to participate in a live question and answer session.

To register for the press conference, visit https://vts.inxpo.com/Launch/QReg.htm?ShowKey=39441.

