Red Hat Technologies Support TransUnion’s Migration to New IT Environment
Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that TransUnion, a global risk and information solutions provider, has migrated its applications and systems from a mainframe environment to one partly based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux. As part of TransUnion’s technology transformation, the company worked closely with Red Hat to move from mainframes to a more flexible environment.
Red Hat has helped us standardize on a common technology set and increase our speed of innovation. The ability to better connect our systems provides a competitive advantage for us and created the backbone for our new IT organization.
MOHIT KAPOORCHIEF INFORMATION AND TECHNOLOGY OFFICER, TRANSUNION
By basing elements of their new environment on Red Hat solutions, TransUnion has:
- Reduced its number of data centers and eliminated a third-party disaster recovery contract.
- Supported its new servers, which are provisioned in hours instead of weeks.
- Improved application availability, with the company currently out-performing service level agreements (SLAs) for its applications.
Supporting Quotes
Jim Totton, vice president and general manager, Platforms Business Unit, Red Hat
“Red Hat Enterprise Linux provides enterprises with a platform for innovation without sacrificing the stability of mission-critical systems. TransUnion’s new operating environment is another proof point of the benefits of the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform, as well as showcasing the power and flexibility of Red Hat’s fully-open source enterprise technology portfolio.”
Mohit Kapoor, chief information and technology officer, TransUnion
“TransUnion has undergone a technology transformation to create an IT culture that embraces agile development and makes technology a strategic enabler. Red Hat has helped us standardize on a common technology set and increase our speed of innovation. The ability to better connect our systems provides a competitive advantage for us and created the backbone for our new IT organization.”
