Home Applications Red Hat Technologies Support TransUnion’s Migration to New IT Environment

Red Hat Technologies Support TransUnion’s Migration to New IT Environment

0
Red Hat Technologies Support TransUnion’s Migration to New IT Environment
0

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that TransUnion, a global risk and information solutions provider, has migrated its applications and systems from a mainframe environment to one partly based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux. As part of TransUnion’s technology transformation, the company worked closely with Red Hat to move from mainframes to a more flexible environment.

Red Hat has helped us standardize on a common technology set and increase our speed of innovation. The ability to better connect our systems provides a competitive advantage for us and created the backbone for our new IT organization.

MOHIT KAPOORCHIEF INFORMATION AND TECHNOLOGY OFFICER, TRANSUNION

TransUnion serves thousands of businesses and millions of consumers while linking more than 30 petabytes of data. Red Hat Enterprise Linux played a role in parts of TransUnion’s transformation, employing Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform (JBoss EAP), Red Hat JBoss Web Server and Red Hat Satellite, with the latter driving simplified automation and management of the new environment.

By basing elements of their new environment on Red Hat solutions, TransUnion has:

  • Reduced its number of data centers and eliminated a third-party disaster recovery contract.
  • Supported its new servers, which are provisioned in hours instead of weeks.
  • Improved application availability, with the company currently out-performing service level agreements (SLAs) for its applications.

Supporting Quotes

Jim Totton, vice president and general manager, Platforms Business Unit, Red Hat
“Red Hat Enterprise Linux provides enterprises with a platform for innovation without sacrificing the stability of mission-critical systems. TransUnion’s new operating environment is another proof point of the benefits of the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform, as well as showcasing the power and flexibility of Red Hat’s fully-open source enterprise technology portfolio.”

Mohit Kapoor, chief information and technology officer, TransUnion

“TransUnion has undergone a technology transformation to create an IT culture that embraces agile development and makes technology a strategic enabler. Red Hat has helped us standardize on a common technology set and increase our speed of innovation. The ability to better connect our systems provides a competitive advantage for us and created the backbone for our new IT organization.”

ABOUT RED HAT

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to provide reliable and high-performing cloud, Linux, middleware, storage and virtualization technologies. Red Hat also offers award-winning support, training, and consulting services. As a connective hub in a global network of enterprises, partners, and open source communities, Red Hat helps create relevant, innovative technologies that liberate resources for growth and prepare customers for the future of IT. Learn more at http://www.redhat.com.

 

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Development
Management
Open Source
Storage
Red Hat
Red Hat Red Hat is at the forefront of open source software development for enterprise IT, with a broad portfolio of products and services for commercial markets. Learn more by watching videos from our customers, partners, and solution experts.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

    All In One Tool. Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more. Off er your users different options to simply and flexibly print their documents in each […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief

    Punching Cloud Feature

    Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper

    Downloads

      IGEL Logo

      Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point

      The Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) thin client software provides a highly effective alternative to traditional thin client hardware. Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) The software is installed as the operating system on PCs, notebooks and selected thin clients, and turns the hardware into a powerful software based and universally deployable thin client allowing […]

      read more
      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Devolutions Feature Image

      Download Wayk Now – Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop – FREE!

      steadyPRINT Logo

      Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

      Tricerat Feature Image

      Download Tricerat Simplify Profiles

      On-Demand Webinars

        citrix-ready-featuress-image

        Accelerate Large Scale Citrix XenDesktop & XenApp Deployments with Confidence

        In this webinar, Citrix, Pure Storage, and Cisco come together to help you build infrastructure for large-scale Citrix XenDesktop and XenApp deployments via the fine folks at Citrix Ready.

        read more
        1484958139_maxresdefault.jpg

        Be Proactive Addressing Citrix End User Complaints – On-Demand Webinar

        613519400_1280x720.jpg

        New Innovations from Citrix and Atlantis for Simplifying Virtual Workspaces

        1484623037_maxresdefault.jpg

        End user computing & IT procurement are working together at Chicago Public Schools

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Monitor Managing the End User Experience with GPU-Powered Insights – Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1485348710_maxresdefault.jpg

          How to create a GUI for your PowerShell Script Video Session from @E2EVC 2016 Rome

          How to create a GUI for your PowerShell Script Session from @E2EVC 2016 Rome. For event information please visit www.e2evc.com/home. For slides, additional info etc please contact the presenter directly on Twitter. For best video and sound quality do visit the event! via the fine folks at E2EVC Conference

          read more
          1485349055_maxresdefault.jpg

          What a complete app/desktop delivery should include today

          1485349089_maxresdefault.jpg

          A New Perspective of Windows 10 Security Video Session from @E2EVC 2016 Rome

          citrix-ready-featuress-image

          Accelerate Large Scale Citrix XenDesktop & XenApp Deployments with Confidence

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video