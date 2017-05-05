Red Hat Summit 2018 Dates Announced

The industry’s premier open source technology event heads back to San Francisco for 2018

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that the 14th annual Red Hat Summit will take place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, May 8 – 10, 2018. Every year, Red Hat Summit brings together thousands of industry leaders, open source contributors, and Red Hat customers and partners, for a high-energy week of innovation, education, and collaboration focused on the future of enterprise technology.

As the industry’s premier open source technology conference, Red Hat Summit includes visionary keynotes, hundreds of sessions, training, and more exploring how open source is enabling major innovations in areas like cloud computing, containers, application development, DevOps, big data, mobile, security, and more. A replay of this year’s general sessions and more can be found at http://siliconangle.tv/red-hat-summit-2017/.The call for papers for Red Hat Summit 2018 will open later this year, with registration opening early 2018.Additional Resources

