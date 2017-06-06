Red Hat: Storage for the modern enterprise

In early May, Red Hat put on its annual customer and community conference in Boston—Red Hat Summit—centered around a common theme: the power of the individual. Now more than ever, open source is seen as the most viable option as we enter the next phase of IT delivery, planning, and deployment.

The power of the individual on display

Red Hat has assumed the role of de facto open source leader, driving and nurturing hundreds of communities across the world. One could argue that, at the core, Red Hat isn’t a software company at all. In fact, our best asset is our ability to curate open source communities, bringing to bear the efforts of thousands of contributors, committers, and testers to enterprises in a reliable, secure package that can solve some of the most demanding IT challenges.

The end of planning as we know it

Red Hat CEO, Jim Whitehurst, made a pertinent point in his keynote about the changing face of IT planning. “Planning harder” in an environment full of unknowns is complex and fraught with error. CIOs struggle to balance predictability with the inherent flexibility needed to maintain smooth IT operations.

