Red Hat OpenStack Platform 12 Is Here!

We are happy to announce that Red Hat OpenStack Platform 12 is now Generally Available (GA).

This is Red Hat OpenStack Platform’s 10th release and is based on the upstream OpenStack release, Pike.

Red Hat OpenStack Platform 12 is focused on the operational aspects to deploying OpenStack. OpenStack has established itself as a solid technology choice and with this release, we are working hard to further improve the usability aspects and bring OpenStack and operators into harmony.

With operationalization in mind, let’s take a quick look at some the biggest and most exciting features now available.

Containers.

As containers are changing and improving IT operations it only stands to reason that OpenStack operators can also benefit from this important and useful technology concept. In Red Hat OpenStack Platform we have begun the work of containerizing the control plane. This includes some of the main services that run OpenStack, like Nova and Glance, as well as supporting technologies, such as Red Hat Ceph Storage. All these services can be deployed as containerized applications via Red Hat OpenStack Platform’s lifecycle and deployment tool, director.

Bringing a containerized control plane to OpenStack is important. Through it we can immediately enhance, among other things, stability and security features through isolation. By design, OpenStack services often have complex, overlapping library dependencies that must be accounted for in every upgrade, rollback, and change. For example, if Glance needs a security patch that affects a library shared by Nova, time must be spent to ensure Nova can survive the change; or even more frustratingly, Nova may need to be updated itself. This makes the change effort and resulting change window and impact, much more challenging. Simply put, it’s an operational headache.

