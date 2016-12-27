Red Hat OpenStack Platform 10 is here! So what’s new?
It’s that time of the year. We all look back at 2016, think about the good and bad things, and wish that Santa brings us the gifts we deserve. We, at Red Hat, are really proud to bring you a present for this holiday season: a new version of Red Hat OpenStack Platform, version 10 (press release and release notes). This is our best release ever, so we’ve named it our first Long Life release (up to 5 years support), and this blog post will show you why this will be the perfect gift for your private cloud project.
We know installing OpenStack in the past was cumbersome due to the extensive use of the command line, so in this release we’re bringing a new Graphical User Interface for the Director. This new UI is a first step in our goal to simplify OpenStack deployments, and you’ll see how much it will improve in future releases, thanks to the extensive feedback we’ve collected in these previous months of internal testing.
Another feature that has finally passed all of our tests is Distributed Virtual Routing (DVR), which is now production-quality (despite some limitations in functionality), and completely automated in Director with very simple configuration changes.
Read the entire article here, Red Hat OpenStack Platform 10 is here! So what’s new? – Red Hat Stack
via the fine folks at Red Hat.
