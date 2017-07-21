Red Hat: Object Storage Performance and Sizing Guide

Red Hat Ceph Storage is a proven, petabyte-scale, object storage solution designed to meet the scalability, cost, performance, and reliability challenges of large-scale, media-serving, savvy organizations. Designed for web-scale object storage and cloud infrastructures, Red Hat Ceph Storage delivers the scalable performance necessary for rich media and content-distribution workloads.

While most of us are familiar with deploying block or file storage, object storage expertise is less common. Object storage is an effective way to provision flexible and massively scalable data storage without the arbitrary limitations of traditional proprietary or scale-up storage solutions. Before building object storage infrastructure at scale, organizations need to understand how to best configure and deploy software, hardware, and network components to serve a range of diverse workloads. They also need to understand the performance and scalability they can expect from given hardware, software, and network configurations.

This reference architecture/performance and sizing guide describes Red Hat Ceph Storage coupled with QCT (Quanta Cloud Technology) storage servers and networking as object storage infrastructure. Testing, tuning, and performance are described for both large-object and small-object workloads. This guide also presents the results of the tests conducted to evaluate the ability of configurations to scale to host hundreds of millions of objects.

Read the entire article here, Object storage performance and sizing guide – Red Hat Storage

