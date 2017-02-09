Red Hat IT Single Sign On(SSO) Runs on Red Hat Virtualization

Red Hat is best known for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and for being a leader in driving open source development projects. In many cases, the upstream projects then become Red Hat products that provide enterprise functionality elsewhere in the stack.

In a previous blog post, I detailed how we use Red Hat Single Sign On (SSO) to provide a robust and scalable authentication system for public web properties. Applications, such a Red Hat SSO, can obviously be deployed in a variety of platforms. Red Hat IT selected to adopt a hybrid-cloud deployment model for Red Hat SSO, as the majority of normal traffic for https://sso.redhat.com is serviced out of one of our corporate data centers. SSO and virtually every other application runs on top of Red Hat Virtualization.

Our story with production deployments on top of Red Hat Virtualization dates back to early 2010 when Red Hat IT fully embraced Red Hat Virtualization while it was still in pre-release alpha builds. Red Hat Virtualization has obviously evolved a lot since then, but at its heart, it is still the rock-solid KVM virtualization technology.

