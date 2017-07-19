Red Hat Introduces Next Generation of OpenShift Online Public Cloud Offering

Industry’s first open source, cloud-native, multi-tenant container platform accelerates path to production for application developers

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today introduced the next generation of Red Hat OpenShift Online, the industry’s first open source, container-native, multi-tenant cloud platform. Based on the same Linux container- and Kubernetes-based foundation as the award-winning Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, Red Hat OpenShift Online gives developers the ability to more quickly and easily build, deploy and scale cloud-native applications in a public cloud environment.

Cloud-native application development is the key to unlocking digital transformation. AL GILLENGROUP VICE PRESIDENT, SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT AND OPEN SOURCE, IDC

Since OpenShift Online’s launch in 2011 it has hosted more than three million applications built by hundreds of thousands of individual developers, startups, educational institutions, ISVs and enterprise organizations around the world, making it one of the industry’s most popular developer platforms to build any app, anywhere, at any scale on the public cloud.

OpenShift Online enables developers to build cloud-native apps on a cloud-based container platform without having to worry about the inherent complexity of provisioning, managing and scaling applications as demands change. With operations and management provided by Red Hat in the public cloud, developers can focus on writing the code for their business, prototyping new features, or working on their next big idea–all in a self-service environment.

OpenShift is a polyglot platform that supports multiple languages, including Java, Node.js, .NET, Ruby, Python, PHP and more. It offers optimized workflows to help configure and deploy applications on any given framework, such as Spring Boot, Eclipse Vert.x, Node.js and Red Hat JBoss Middleware, helping developers start their project easier and start coding faster.

Red Hat OpenShift Online delivers a world-class developer experience with new capabilities, including:

Simplified deployment – New one-click and “Git push” command deployment capabilities have been added to help streamline application provisioning and deployment for developers and sysadmins that do not need full control over the deployment lifecycle.

– New one-click and “Git push” command deployment capabilities have been added to help streamline application provisioning and deployment for developers and sysadmins that do not need full control over the deployment lifecycle. Automatic scaling – Cloud elasticity is enabled through automatic application scaling, which helps eliminate the need for manual intervention from Operations when an increase in application load requires more application instances.

– Cloud elasticity is enabled through automatic application scaling, which helps eliminate the need for manual intervention from Operations when an increase in application load requires more application instances. S2I builds – Using the source-to-image (S2I) framework to build reproducible container images. This helps eliminate the need for developers to understand docker, or create and manage docker images, reducing errors and enabling them to focus on writing their applications in the language of their choice.

– Using the source-to-image (S2I) framework to build reproducible container images. This helps eliminate the need for developers to understand docker, or create and manage docker images, reducing errors and enabling them to focus on writing their applications in the language of their choice. IDE integration – The platform features built-in integration with popular integrated development environments (IDEs), including Eclipse, Red Hat JBoss Developer Studio, and Titanium Studio, enabling developers to stay within the IDE they are most comfortable with when working with OpenShift.

– The platform features built-in integration with popular integrated development environments (IDEs), including Eclipse, Red Hat JBoss Developer Studio, and Titanium Studio, enabling developers to stay within the IDE they are most comfortable with when working with OpenShift. Middleware services – Red Hat OpenShift Application Services provide the powerful capabilities of products in the Red Hat JBoss Middleware portfolio as cloud-based services on OpenShift. These services can be used by developers to build applications, integrate with other systems, orchestrate using rules and processes, and then deploy across hybrid environments.

Pricing and Availability

Red Hat OpenShift Online is now available in two offerings:

Starter: A free service that includes 1GB of memory and 1GB storage for unrestricted use.

Pro: A paid service that adds additional resources for $25 per month per gigabyte of memory or storage. The Pro tier is available for purchase in nearly 200 countries. OpenShift Pro also includes free Basic Support for a limited period of time.

Supporting Quotes

Ashesh Badani, vice president and general manager, OpenShift, Red Hat

“Application agility and, more broadly, digital transformation has become not just a goal, but a necessary change for many enterprises across the world thanks in no small part to rapidly changing customer needs and competitive demands. Linux containers and cloud-native applications are helping to fuel these transformations. Red Hat OpenShift Online enables organizations to accelerate the path to production for their container-based applications by giving developers the ability to quickly begin new development projects and easily bring them into production in the enterprise.”

Al Gillen, group vice president, Software Development and Open Source, IDC

“Cloud-native application development is the key to unlocking digital transformation. Red Hat OpenShift’s support for Docker and Kubernetes, in conjunction with its ability to support polyglot languages, databases and application development frameworks, promises to empower organizations to develop applications marked by the relative absence of vendor lock-in and indigenous portability across infrastructures.”

Gabriele Columbro, executive director, Symphony Software Foundation

“Red Hat’s OpenShift team and Red Hat OpenShift Online have enabled us to create an iterative building model with our CI/CD pipeline. We have successfully used OpenShift Online from its early versions and look forward to continue using the Pro tier that provides us more resources and collaboration features. We have integrated OpenShift into our tool chain and reference architecture, so that members of our foundation can leverage the same tools we leverage in the foundation.”

Additional Resources

Learn more and sign up for OpenShift Online at manage.openshift.com

Connect with Red Hat