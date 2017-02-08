Red Hat: Everything Works Out of the Box
Since the Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server for ARM Development Preview 7.3 became available I’ve been wanting to try it out to see how the existing code for x86_64 systems works on the 64-bit ARM architecture (a.k.a. aarch64).
Going in, I was a bit apprehensive that some kind of heavy lifting would be needed to get things working on the ARM platform. My experience with cross-architecture ports with other distros (before I joined Red Hat) indicated going through dependency hell as I frantically tried to find equivalent packages for the ARM architecture. Needless to say, most of these porting exercises ended with massive amounts of productivity loss and potential security exposures as I downloaded packages from unknown sources, all the time hoping one of them would work.
For the cross-architecture porting exercise with Red Hat Enterprise Linux, I chose the Virtual IoT Gateway Lab as the test case. This lab builds an Intelligent IoT Gateway, a key component of enterprise Internet of Things (IoT) as it enables real-time decision-making at the edge, secures downstream devices and optimizes network utilization.
Read the entire article here, Everything Works Out of the Box – Red Hat Enterprise Linux Blog

