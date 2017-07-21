Last week, Intel launched the new family of Intel® Xeon® scalable processors with new features such as Intel Advanced Vector Extensions 512 (Intel AVX-512), which boost performance of computationally intensive tasks, a new Intel Mesh Architecture for reduced system latency, Intel QuickAssist Technology for hardware acceleration of cryptography and data compression operations and integrated high-speed fabric with Intel Omni-Path Architecture. According to Intel, the combination of these features delivered 1.65x higher performance, on average, compare to the prior generation of processors and resulted in a long list of world records on various benchmarks.

Red Hat enabled the support for the new Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors in Red Hat Enterprise Linux Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.3 and 6.9. It is also possible to “test drive” these new systems with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.4, currently in Beta. Compare to previous generation, the new generation of CPUs offer up to 28 cores and 56 threads per processor, significant increase in memory speed and the number of DDR4 channels, as well as additional PCIe lanes for better expansion capabilities.

Red Hat and Intel have enjoyed a long history of collaboration across a full spectrum of enterprise IT – covering a wide range of use cases, from applications running on physical servers to virtualized and cloud-based deployments. During months leading to this announcement Red Hat Performance team has validated performance improvements ranging from 1.2x to 1.6x across many key industry-standard workloads, so it should not come as a surprise that Red Hat Enterprise Linux was used by our Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) partners to produce 17 new world record results. See table below.

Read the entire article here, Red Hat Enterprise Linux Brings Forth Performance and Scalability Features of New Intel Xeon Processor Family – Red Hat Enterprise Linux Blog

