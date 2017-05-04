Home Red Hat Delivers Analytics-Driven Automation in Latest Version of Insights with Ansible Integration

0
With Ansible automation inside, Red Hat enables faster, automated resolution of critical security risks

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the latest version of Red Hat Insights, bringing the power of Ansible automation to its actionable intelligence platform. Aligned with Red Hat’s vision to dramatically simplify IT management with Ansible’s powerful automation capabilities, Red Hat Insights now offers users the ability to automate IT remediation of critical issues through Ansible Playbooks. Now, any company will be able to create a self-optimizing infrastructure with Red Hat Insights, enabling them to save valuable manual labor and associated costs.

Through the proactive detection and automated remediation offered by Insights, enterprises can better manage security and stability threats to their Red Hat infrastructure, helping to avoid downtime and giving IT teams back time to focus on tasks that align with business goals.

JOE FITZGERALDVICE PRESIDENT, MANAGEMENT, RED HAT

Red Hat Insights is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering that provides continuous, in-depth analysis of an organization’s Red Hat-based infrastructure to help proactively identify threats to security, performance, and stability across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, as well as container deployments. Powered by predictive analytics, Red Hat Insights learns and gets smarter with every additional piece of intelligence and data. It can automatically discover relevant insights, proactively recommend tailored next actions and even automate tasks. Using Red Hat Insights, customers can benefit from the experience and technical knowledge of Red Hat Certified Engineers, making it easier to identify, prioritize and resolve issues before business operations are affected.

The latest Red Hat Insights release includes:

  • Automated remediation reduces the mean time to resolution for critical security risks. Featuring Ansible Playbook creation, the Red Hat Insights console now can translate predictive intelligence into actions, enabling users to automatically remediate Insights findings – helping to more quickly and cost-effectively close infrastructure risks.
  • Integration of Ansible Tower by Red Hat enables dynamically-generated Ansible Playbooks to be more rapidly deployed in a highly-scalable, more secure manner. This helps provide faster Insights remediation and allows for the extension of Insights into automation and self-service use cases.
  • Ansible-based configuration playbook is designed to streamline large and small deployments of the Red Hat Insights client to reduce installation time and effort and helps to provide Insights scalability as infrastructure needs grow.
  • Expanded reporting displays historical trends in addition to a snapshot of the current infrastructure health so enterprises can more easily see their current risk assessment and what trends will most likely impact their IT estate.
  • Predictive risk assessments are displayed per rule, and then combined to produce a more meaningful total risk assessment, helping organizations to focus on the issues which can most impact risk reduction.
  • Enhanced user interface includes additional filtering based on type of issue, for a more simplified and streamlined look across the infrastructure.
  • Topic categorization designed for improved identification and remediation of issues. The enhanced user interface includes additional categorization and specialized views for a more simplified and streamlined look across the infrastructure. Insights findings can now be viewed by type, such as SAP or Oracle, in addition to the level of risk.

As a SaaS offering, Red Hat Insights is regularly updating and expanding its knowledge base in real-time to reflect new IT challenges that can impact the stability of mission-critical systems.

Availability
Red Hat Insights is available today for an added cost via the Red Hat Customer Portal, Red Hat Satellite, Red Hat CloudForms, Ansible Tower, as well as the public Red Hat Insights API.

Supporting Quote
Joe Fitzgerald, vice president, Management, Red Hat
“Modern enterprise IT environments employ a complex and highly dynamic mix of services and technologies, making continuous identification and remediation of security and stability issues key for mission-critical operations. Manual identification and resolution of these issues can be expensive, time-consuming and more error prone, which is why we have added the automation capabilities of Ansible Playbooks to the latest version of Red Hat Insights. Through the proactive detection and automated remediation offered by Insights, enterprises can better manage security and stability threats to their Red Hat infrastructure, helping to avoid downtime and giving IT teams back time to focus on tasks that align with business goals.”

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to provide reliable and high-performing cloud, Linux, middleware, storage and virtualization technologies. Red Hat also offers award-winning support, training, and consulting services. As a connective hub in a global network of enterprises, partners, and open source communities, Red Hat helps create relevant, innovative technologies that liberate resources for growth and prepare customers for the future of IT. Learn more at http://www.redhat.com.

