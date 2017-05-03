Home Red Hat Breaks Down Barriers to Building Cloud-Native Microservices with Red Hat OpenShift Application Runtimes

First-of-its-kind offering provides pre-built, multi-language runtimes for faster and easier creation of microservices across open hybrid cloud

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced Red Hat OpenShift Application Runtimes, a new offering that accelerates cloud-native application development with pre-built, containerized runtime foundations for polyglot microservices. Optimized for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, Red Hat OpenShift Application Runtimes provide more secure, productive, high-performance foundations for microservices design, helping to move modern, composite applications from concept to delivery faster and more easily along a prescriptive development path.

Red Hat stands alone in having the resources and infrastructure to support the cloud-native journey from start to finish with open source tools—from Linux to containers to microservices and beyond, these technologies are the very backbone of digital transformation.

CRAIG MUZILLASENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, APPLICATION PLATFORM BUSINESSES AND PRODUCT PORTFOLIO PROGRAMS, RED HAT

Every company is now a technology company, and agile delivery of cloud-native, containerized applications is now an enterprise imperative. However, traditional heavyweight, monolithic and proprietary application development solutions have not kept pace with the needs of agile, cloud-native development.

Red Hat OpenShift Application Runtimes help developers leapfrog the barriers of traditional application development tools by providing a tightly integrated and fully supported offering for developing with multiple languages and frameworks. The offering frees developers from tedious pre-coding set-up and enables them to focus their effort on writing applications that directly benefit the business and accelerating time-to-market.

Red Hat OpenShift: The industry’s most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform for cloud-native application development
Red Hat OpenShift is the industry’s most comprehensive, enterprise Kubernetes platform to run cloud-native apps. With the addition of Red Hat OpenShift Application Runtimes, Red Hat is building on the Linux container and Kubernetes-based foundation of Red Hat OpenShift to provide runtime frameworks such as Spring Boot, WildFly Swarm, Eclipse MicroProfile, Eclipse Vert.x, and Node.js that complement Red Hat’s portfolio of cloud-based middleware services, Red Hat OpenShift Application Services, creating a powerful platform for organizations to create, integrate, deploy and manage cloud-native applications.

Certified and supported runtimes planned for inclusion are:

  • WildFly Swarm – WildFly Swarm is an open source framework based on the WildFly Application Server that implements the MicroProfile 1.0 specification and helps developers transition from creating monolithic Java applications to creating microservices using the Java language.
  • Eclipse Vert.x – Vert.x is an open source toolkit for building reactive, high concurrency, low latency applications and is well-suited for supporting the asynchronous communications required by a microservices architecture.
  • Node.js – Node.js is a lightweight JavaScript framework that is used to develop non-blocking, event-driven server-side applications.
  • Spring Boot – Spring Boot is an opinionated framework for rapidly building stand-alone, production-grade Spring-based applications.

Combined with the newly-announced OpenShift.io, Red Hat’s free, end-to-end cloud-native development environment, Red Hat OpenShift is expanding the industry’s most robust, comprehensive, and easy-to-use open cloud-native application development environment for production workloads.

All of the above is also natively integrated into the full range of OpenShift offerings, including the new release of OpenShift Online, a managed, multi-tenant public cloud offering e, as well as a managed, single-tenant offering with OpenShift Dedicated and a customer managed offering with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform. All provide a consistent set of developer tooling, application frameworks and services designed to run any application for any customer of any size.

Availability
OpenShift Application Runtimes is currently available in tech preview via launch.openshift.io and is expected to be released later this year.

Press Conference
Red Hat executives, including Paul Cormier, the company’s president of Products and Technologies, will host a webcast live from Red Hat Summit to discuss this and today’s other announcements at 1 p.m. ET. Following remarks, press and analysts are invited to participate in a question and answer session.

To join the webcast or view the replay after the event, visit: https://vts.inxpo.com/Launch/Event.htm?ShowKey=39441

Supporting Quote
Craig Muzilla, senior vice president, Application Platform Businesses and Product Portfolio Programs, Red Hat
“Red Hat stands alone in having the resources and infrastructure to support the cloud-native journey from start to finish with open source tools—from Linux to containers to microservices and beyond, these technologies are the very backbone of digital transformation. We’ve built this fully open technology stack from the ground up, from the rock-solid foundation of Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat OpenShift to our portfolio of Red Hat JBoss Middleware technologies and robust stable of developer tools and programs—all now tightly integrated with a diverse and fully supported set of runtimes in Red Hat OpenShift Application Runtimes—to give our customers the means to be successful in this new digital world.”

ABOUT RED HAT

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to provide reliable and high-performing cloud, Linux, middleware, storage and virtualization technologies. Red Hat also offers award-winning support, training, and consulting services. As a connective hub in a global network of enterprises, partners, and open source communities, Red Hat helps create relevant, innovative technologies that liberate resources for growth and prepare customers for the future of IT. Learn more at http://www.redhat.com.

