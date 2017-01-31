Home Red Hat Assists Monash University with Deployment of Software-Defined Storage to Support Advanced Research Capabilities

Red Hat Assists Monash University with Deployment of Software-Defined Storage to Support Advanced Research Capabilities

0
Red Hat Assists Monash University with Deployment of Software-Defined Storage to Support Advanced Research Capabilities
0
Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Monash University, one of Australia’s most prestigious research universities, has implemented a massive multi-petabyte deployment on Red Hat Ceph Storage.

One of our key concerns in this process was having enough storage space in an OpenStack cloud environment, as it supports the majority of use cases from our researchers. With Red Hat Ceph Storage, we have been able to alleviate those concerns and have confidence in our ability to support future workloads with an intuitive, cost-effective solution.

STEVE QUENETTEDEPUTY DIRECTOR, MONASH ERESEARCH CENTER, MONASH UNIVERSITY

Founded in 1958, Monash University was established to create a science and technology-focused research institution. Almost 60 years later, Monash is Australia’s largest university, and now includes a curriculum that spans multiple disciplines and across five international campuses. The University’s eResearch Centre fosters international collaboration and advanced research of both fundamental and applied sciences, with an emphasis on imaging and data science. Eventually, the critical need to manage a continually growing pool of research data collided with the prohibitively huge investment presented by its previously deployed proprietary hardware solutions, leaving the University at a crossroads.

Monash University selected Red Hat to implement a software-defined solution using Red Hat Ceph Storage on Dell EMC PowerEdge R630 and R730xd rack servers that can accelerate application performance, simplify systems management and address workloads at any level. Using Red Hat Ceph Storage as an object store, Monash projects that its software-defined storage solution will significantly reduce costs and give researchers the freedom to independently and incrementally add capacity and performance for future growth.

Monash University’s eResearch Centre is now able to store and manage massive workloads of data, already encompassing five petabytes, within a single infrastructure. In addition to tight integration with OpenStack components and services along with strong lifecycle management, Red Hat Ceph Storage allows for replication and erasure coding capabilities for increased data protection and availability.

Supporting Quotes

Steve Quenette, deputy director, Monash eResearch Center, Monash University

“As a research institution, we are faced with the challenge of virtually limitless data, not only from new projects but from archived and long-tail research. One of our key concerns in this process was having enough storage space in an OpenStack cloud environment, as it supports the majority of use cases from our researchers. With Red Hat Ceph Storage, we have been able to alleviate those concerns and have confidence in our ability to support future workloads with an intuitive, cost effective solution.”

Ranga Rangachari, vice president and general manager, Storage, Red Hat

“Monash University’s eResearch Centre’s concern with managing ever-increasing amounts of data is a challenge that many organizations are likely to experience in the coming years. A 2016 study, commissioned by Red Hat, found that 70 percent of IT decision makers believe that their organizations’ storage solutions are not equipped to handle next generation workloads.1 Monash University is a prime example of meeting that challenge head-on by not only focusing on the resolution of today’s pain-points but also having the foresight to plan for future needs. We are proud to collaborate with such a prestigious institution to enable further research.”

Additional Resources

Connect with Red Hat

ABOUT RED HAT

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to provide reliable and high-performing cloud, Linux, middleware, storage and virtualization technologies. Red Hat also offers award-winning support, training, and consulting services. As a connective hub in a global network of enterprises, partners, and open source communities, Red Hat helps create relevant, innovative technologies that liberate resources for growth and prepare customers for the future of IT. Learn more at http://www.redhat.com.

More Resources:

Categories:
Red Hat
Red Hat Red Hat is at the forefront of open source software development for enterprise IT, with a broad portfolio of products and services for commercial markets. Learn more by watching videos from our customers, partners, and solution experts.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

    How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast

    Skype Meeting Broadcast, a broadcast solution from Skype for Business, delivers a high-quality video stream and scales to thousands of participants. It’s ideal for online corporate meetings and streaming events to external customers. Participants can join the meeting from anywhere, with any device—an Internet connection is all they need. Use this quick reference guide to […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments

    Downloads

      IGEL Logo

      Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point

      The Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) thin client software provides a highly effective alternative to traditional thin client hardware. Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) The software is installed as the operating system on PCs, notebooks and selected thin clients, and turns the hardware into a powerful software based and universally deployable thin client allowing […]

      read more
      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Devolutions Feature Image

      Download Wayk Now – Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop – FREE!

      steadyPRINT Logo

      Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

      Tricerat Feature Image

      Download Tricerat Simplify Profiles

      On-Demand Webinars

        615612843_1280x720.jpg

        TechJam: Atlantis USX Provides Best Virtual Workspace Experience – On-Demand Webinar

        Jeff Keyes & Hugo Phan walk through Atlantis USX and demonstrate using it to create your own storage array.

        read more
        1485698556_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: XenMobile Cloud, Security and Partner Updates

        614359926_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis & AppSense: The Ultimate Workspace – On-Demand Webinar

        1485449837_maxresdefault.jpg

        User Activity Monitoring with SysKit for Windows Servers, Citrix, Remote Desktop Services, RD Gateways, etc – On-Demand Webinar

        citrix-ready-featuress-image

        Accelerate Large Scale Citrix XenDesktop & XenApp Deployments with Confidence

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          615612843_1280x720.jpg

          TechJam: Atlantis USX Provides Best Virtual Workspace Experience – On-Demand Webinar

          Jeff Keyes & Hugo Phan walk through Atlantis USX and demonstrate using it to create your own storage array.

          read more
          1485801655_hqdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: VMware Telco NFV Solutions – Preparing for 5G & IoT

          1485578234_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: The vSAN Deepdive

          1485557838_maxresdefault.jpg

          Windows 10 in Citrix XenDesktop 7.8 Environment Video Session from @E2EVC 2016 Rome

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video