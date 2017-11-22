Red Hat and Partners Deliver New Performance Records on Prominent  Risk Analytics Benchmark

While performance benchmarks are often application or industry specific they can also provide useful insights that are widely applicable. Risk analytics applications used in financial services industries have performance characteristics similar to many technical computing applications. These applications are large, compute intensive, and take full advantage of parallel processing and compute accelerators.

STAC®, the Securities Technology Analysis Center LLC (www.STACresearch.com), provides technology research and testing tools including benchmarks for measuring system performance on financial workloads. The STAC-A2™ benchmark focuses on risk analytics, a large compute intensive workload based on partial differential equations.

While the STAC benchmarks focus on financial applications, these applications are similar to other large, compute intensive applications: they make heavy use of mathematical operations including floating point computation, square roots, exponential and logarithmic calculations. They rely heavily on large matrix operations which stress both memory and compute subsystems in a server. Various tests measure the time to complete a test or the number of test cases that can be completed in a given time. All in all, the STAC benchmarks provide good insight into the technical computing power of a system and a direct comparison between systems at the application level.

Via the fine folks at Red Hat.