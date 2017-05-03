Home Red Hat and AWS Extend Strategic Alliance to Package Access to AWS Services Within Red Hat OpenShift

Unique offering will allow customers to deploy AWS services from within Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform both on-premises and in the cloud

Alliance will also bring closer product alignment to enable new AWS services to be available with Red Hat Enterprise Linux faster than ever

Today, Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company and the world’s leading cloud computing provider (NASDAQ:AMZN), announced an extended strategic alliance to natively integrate access to AWS services into Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform. Through this unique offering, Red Hat will make AWS services accessible directly within Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, allowing customers to take advantage of the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud whether they’re using Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform on AWS or in an on-premises environment. Customers will be able to seamlessly configure and deploy a range of AWS services such as Amazon Aurora, Amazon Redshift, Amazon EMR, Amazon Athena, Amazon CloudFront, Amazon Route 53, and Elastic Load Balancing with just a few clicks from directly within the Red Hat OpenShift console. For more information, visit https://www.redhat.com/en/technologies/cloud-computing/openshift

Since 2008, Red Hat and AWS have collaborated to make it easy to run Red Hat Enterprise Linux on AWS. Tens of thousands of customers across industries run a wide range of mission-critical enterprise applications – such as SAP applications, Oracle databases, analytics applications, and many more – with Red Hat Enterprise Linux on AWS. As enterprises increasingly explore deploying applications inside of containers, they have asked both companies to make it seamless to deploy and manage Red Hat OpenShift-based containers on AWS. With this alliance, AWS and Red Hat will give customers the ability to easily build and extend container-based enterprise applications with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform using a range of AWS compute, database, analytics, machine learning, networking, mobile, and various application services. This will enable Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform customers to be more agile as they’ll be able to use the same application development platform to build on premises or in the cloud. Red Hat and AWS will also work together to provide a single support path backed by both companies, so customers can run their applications in production with confidence.

In addition to providing an easier way for developers to deploy their applications in containers, Red Hat and AWS are working together to more rapidly enable new AWS services with Red Hat Enterprise Linux. By aligning closely on development and release dates, the companies will more quickly deliver AWS innovations to the tens of thousands of customers who have migrated or built new workloads using Red Hat Enterprise Linux on AWS.

AWS and Red Hat will continue to offer the complete suite of Red Hat JBoss Middleware offerings as fully supported services on AWS, allowing customers to run Red Hat JBoss Middleware as containerized application components with the functionality, elasticity, and security customers have come to expect from AWS. To further enhance Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform performance on AWS, the companies will collaborate on development to further strengthen the integration between AWS and Kubernetes, the container orchestration platform that powers Red Hat OpenShift.

“Container adoption is taking off in the enterprise, and this alliance is designed to accelerate that by giving customers access to AWS services directly within Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform,” said Jim Whitehurst, president and CEO, Red Hat. “By bringing together the incredible pace of innovation and breadth of functionality that AWS provides with the industry’s most comprehensive enterprise-grade container platform, we’re enabling customers to bring the combined advantages of these offerings across their hybrid environments with the backing of our joint support.”

“Given that Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, our enterprise customers have been passionate about seamlessly running Red Hat Enterprise Linux and various other Red Hat solutions on AWS,” said Andy Jassy, CEO, AWS. “With AWS’s pace of innovation continuing to accelerate, we’re excited about deepening our alliance with Red Hat so that customers can enjoy AWS’s unmatched functionality as quickly as it comes out, whether they’re using Red Hat Enterprise Linux or Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform.”

Availability

Red Hat and AWS will demonstrate these integrations this week at Red Hat Summit 2017 in Boston, Mass. with expected general availability in Fall 2017. Red Hat Enterprise Linux is available for AWS via Red Hat Cloud Access or on-demand. Red Hat JBoss Middleware on OpenShift is available today for AWS via Red Hat Cloud Access.

ABOUT RED HAT

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to provide reliable and high-performing cloud, Linux, middleware, storage and virtualization technologies. Red Hat also offers award-winning support, training, and consulting services. As a connective hub in a global network of enterprises, partners, and open source communities, Red Hat helps create relevant, innovative technologies that liberate resources for growth and prepare customers for the future of IT. Learn more at http://www.redhat.com.

