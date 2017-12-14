Red Hat Adds Common Criteria Security Certification for Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Certification enables the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform to support additional critical and sensitive workloads

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.1, the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform, has achieved an additional Common Criteria Certification. Enhancing the existing Evaluation Assurance Level 4+ certification announced in October 2016, this certification was under the General-Purpose Operating System Protection Profile (OSPP) 3.9. Red Hat Enterprise Linux was the first operating system to be Common Criteria-certified with Linux Container Framework Support, underscoring Red Hat’s commitment to delivering hardened and more secure IT innovations like Linux containers.

Common Criteria is an internationally recognized set of standards used by governments and commercial organizations to assess the security and assurance of technology products. OSPP 3.9 defines security requirements for operating systems deployed in security-sensitive or critical systems, such as national security, healthcare, public utilities, and telecommunications.

The OSPP 3.9 certification adds to Red Hat Enterprise Linux’s security profile.

Common Criteria certification attests the operating system and the hardware platform underneath. The following hardware platforms were successfully evaluated as part of this certification:

Dell EMC

Dell EMC PowerEdge R530, R630, R730, R730xd, R920, and R930

Dell EMC PowerEdge T430 and T630

Dell EMC PowerEdge M630 and M830

Dell EMC PowerEdge FC430, FC630 and FC830

Dell EMC PowerEdge C6320

Dell Precision Rack 7910 Workstation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

HPE Servers based on x86 64-bit Intel Xeon processors: HPE ProLiant ML G7, Gen8, Gen9 Servers HPE ProLiant DL G7, Gen8, Gen9 Servers HPE ProLiant BL G7, Gen8, Gen9 Servers HPE ProLiant SL G7, Gen8, Gen9 Servers

HPE Servers based on AMD64 processors: HPE ProLiant ML G7, Gen8 Servers HPE ProLiant DL G7, Gen8 Servers



IBM

IBM System p based on Power8 processors providing execution environments with PowerVM: Big Endian with PowerVM: Tuleta BE model number – Power 835 model 8286-41A Little Endian with Red Hat Virtualization for Power 3.6: Power 835 model 8284-22A

IBM System z based on z/Architecture processors: zEnterprise EC12 (zEC12) zEnterprise BC12 (zBC12) zEnterprise 196 (z196) zEnterprise 114 (z114)



Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.1 was certified by BSI, Germany’s Federal Office for Information Security. To facilitate this certification, Red Hat worked with atsec information security corporation, accredited in Germany, Italy, Sweden and the U.S., which tested and validated the security, performance, and reliability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.1 against OSPP 3.9.

“Military, national security, and other highly-sensitive datacenter environments require a significant commitment to security and stringent compliance standards, a commitment that Red Hat strives to meet with the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform. The latest Common Criteria certification for Red Hat Enterprise Linux enables us to better meet the needs of public and private sector IT environments, from standard datacenter deployments to implementations that can require higher levels of regulatory compliance and operating system security.”