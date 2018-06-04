Home Applications Recover Your Hyper-V VMs in a Matter of Minutes

Recover Your Hyper-V VMs in a Matter of Minutes

Recover Your Hyper-V VMs in a Matter of Minutes
After a disaster, you often need to recover a virtual machine (VM) in the shortest amount of time possible, whether for the purposes of re-starting business-critical applications or recovering files. Regular recovery of the entire VM can take too long for businesses that need to urgently resume operations. To let you recover VMs on an immediate basis, NAKIVO Backup & Replication offers the Flash VM Boot feature, which supports both Hyper-V and VMware platforms. Flash VM Boot provides the possibility to instantly recover a VM directly from a compressed and deduplicated backup without affecting the backed-up data. You can use the VM recovered with Flash VM Boot for sandbox testing, browse and recover VM files, or migrate the VM to production.

How Flash VM Boot Works

The main components of NAKIVO Backup & Replication are the Director and the Transporter. The Director is used for managing data protection operations, while the Transporter is used for data transferring, compression, encryption, and deduplication, as well as the processes for backup, recovery, or replication.

When you run Flash VM Boot, you should specify the Hyper-V server on which you want the VM to run. Flash VM Boot creates an empty VM without any virtual disks on the target server. The NAKIVO Backup & Replication Director requests the Transporter to expose the VM virtual disks from the backup repository as iSCSI targets. These disks are mounted by the Director to the previously created VM as pass-through disks. The changes in the VM recovered by Flash VM Boot don’t affect the backed-up VM stored in the backup repository. The disk-based write cache in the backup repository is used to store the changes made within the recovered Hyper-V VM. When the Flash VM Boot job is stopped, the changes are discarded. If you want to keep your changes, you can migrate the VM using regular Hyper-V tools.

Read the entire article here, Recover Your Hyper-V VMs in a Matter of Minutes

via the fine folks at NAKIVO.

NAKIVO
NAKIVO NAKIVO is a US corporation founded in 2012. NAKIVO develops a fast, reliable, and affordable data protection solution for VMware, Hyper-V, and cloud environments. Over 10,000 companies are using NAKIVO Backup & Replication to protect and recover their data more efficiently and cost effectively, while over 150 hosting, managed, and cloud services providers are using NAKIVO’s software to deliver VM BaaS and DRaaS to their customers. NAKIVO has a global presence with over 2,000 channel partners in 124 countries worldwide.

