Record Crowds Expected at GPU Technology Conference This Week
Watch the livestream of NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang’s keynote.
We’re expecting a record 8,000 attendees next week at our eighth annual GPU Technology Conference, in Silicon Valley.We’ll keep you up to date with the latest from the show — from the future of virtual reality to how software is writing software for AI cars.
Our CEO and founder Jensen Huang delivers the GTC keynote on Wednesday, at 9am Pacific. To watch, go to NVIDIA.com to view the livestream.
Or bookmark our corporate blog. We’ll have live coverage of Jensen’s keynote — and all the goings on at the event — as they happen.
Read the entire article here, Record Crowds Expected at GPU Technology Conference Next Week
via the fine folks at NVIDIA.
