Recap of LinuxCon China and Xen Project’s Growth in the Region

It’s been a very busy month or so for the Xen Project. During mid-June, I was lucky to attend and speak at LinuxCon + ContainerCon China held in Beijing. There I spoke on the topic of securing embedded systems with the hypervisor and live patching, virtual machine introspection and vulnerability management alongside my colleague Cheng Zhang of Citrix.

Open source has grown tremendously in China over the last few years, with Xen Project technology being a key enabler for cloud computing. Most recently, the Xen Project announced Huawei joining the Project’s advisory board. Huawei is one of a growing number of Chinese companies leveraging and contributing to the Xen Project’s software. Other organizations include Alibaba, Fujitsu (China), Intel (China), Tencent, Inspur, and more.

The Xen Project hypervisor currently powers Alibaba Cloud, which is growing at a massive rate with incredible potential.

Many ask why is this growth happening in China and why now? There are many different reasons, but I think the main point is: As key technologies are increasingly built collaboratively, more and more Chinese companies are using open source to leapfrog competitors. By joining Linux Foundation projects, in-country organizations are helping to drive further growth and development.

via the fine folks at Xen.org.