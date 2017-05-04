Realizing the Benefits of Digital Transformation

In my role leading Dell EMC Services and IT, I talk with customers and IT leaders every day– there is no better way to learn how Dell and its partners are helping customers meet the needs of their businesses. More importantly, these conversations often shine a light on the new and evolving challenges these businesses face. One thing I hear over and over again is just how complex Digital and IT Transformation initiatives can be for an organization.

These challenges aren’t limited to organizations at the bleeding edge of technology adoption. In fact, a recent study conducted by industry research firm Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), which assessed the IT Transformation maturity of 1,000 large companies around the world, found that only 5 percent of the companies surveyed described themselves as “Digitally Transformed” and reaping the benefits of IT Transformation. But, 71 percent of these companies agree that they will not be competitive without IT Transformation. So although most of these organizations recognize that IT Transformation is critical to their future success, they still have a long way to go.

The study also demonstrates that the benefits of IT Transformation are significant:

