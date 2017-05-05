Realize Your Vision for Hybrid Cloud Success

Adopting a hybrid cloud strategy as a means to achieving digital transformation can be a very difficult endeavor, often IT and the organization they support have processes, procedures, personnel and tools that are not aligned for optimal cloud brokerage and consumption.

The most common hurdles to overcome are complexity of disaggregate apps and tools, legacy IT vs cloud competency, confidence that anytime, anywhere, always-on availability is achievable and that the cost of acquisition is affordable.

Enterprise IT organizations are expected to deliver a consistent end-user experience but most public and private cloud implementations are not reflective of one another making all phases of the life-cycle; acquisition, deployment, operation, maintenance more of a kludge, than a repeatable, predictable, positive experience.

Today we announced the new Dell EMC Cloud for Microsoft Azure Stack, a platform specifically intended to mitigate the risks associated with hybrid cloud adoption so customers can realize their vision for hybrid cloud success and digital transformation.

