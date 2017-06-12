On-Demand Webinars
Realize Unified Cloud Monitoring | The Devil's in the Details – On-Demand Webinar

Realize Unified Cloud Monitoring | The Devil’s in the Details – On-Demand Webinar
While there are many products that claim to provide cloud monitoring, the level of granularity provided by different solutions can vary significantly. But the devil’s in the details; the granularity provided by your performance monitoring solution will directly impact your ability to automatically diagnose performance issues before users are impacted.

View this on-demand webinar where John Worthington, Director of Product Marketing at eG Innovations discusses how managing private, public, and traditional data centers all together is no longer possible with multiple disparate monitors. Organizations must find a way to unify monitoring to successfully migrate digital business services to tomorrow’s hybrid cloud environments.

You will discover how to:

  • Determine the critical requirements for assuring the performance of your digital business services as you migrate to the cloud
  • Learn the difference between universal and unified monitoring and how it can help you assure cross-cloud delivery of critical IT services
  • Validate a solid unified cloud monitoring solution with a demonstration and best practice features/functionality

eG Innovations
eG Innovations eG Innovations provides intelligent performance monitoring & management solutions that dramatically accelerate the discovery, diagnosis and resolution of service performance issues in virtual, cloud, and physical service infrastructures. Only eG Innovations offers 360-degree service visibility with automated, virtualization-aware performance correlation across every layer and every tier - from desktops to applications and from network to storage. This unique approach delivers deep, actionable insights into the true causes of cross-domain service performance issues and enables administrators to pre-emptively detect, diagnose and fix root-cause issues - before end users notice.
          Share this video