Realize Digital Transformation from the Edge to the Core with SAP Leonardo and Dell EMC

“The biggest threat to innovation is internal politics and an organizational culture, which does not accept failure and/or doesn’t accept ideas from outside, and/or cannot change.”

—(Source: Gartner, Innovation Survey, July 2017)

The Internet of Things began moving toward mainstream adoption in 2016 for many industries, according to the findings of a survey by Gartner. The number of organizations adopting IoT grown 50% in 2016, reaching 43% of organizations overall. In total, 64% of organizations plan to eventually implement IoT.

First SAP-certified IoT Edge Device

Together with the SAP IoT Team, and now with the new SAP Leonardo Team, Dell EMC is bringing both worlds together to introduce the first SAP-certified Dell EMC Leonardo IoT Gateway Edge Device at SAP Leonardo Live this week in Frankfurt, Germany. SAP Leonardo is the newest digital innovation system by SAP offering design thinking methodology to help customers rapidly develop new capabilities and accelerate their digital transformation.

via the fine folks at Dell