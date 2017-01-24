Realising Additional Value from Asset Management with Asset Lifecycle Modelling

An incremental investment in process modelling and asset lifecycle metrics can help organisations realise additional value from their Hardware and Software Asset Management programs.

Introduction

In a recent blog Recommended Hardware Asset Management Practices to Support SAM, Peter Osang wrote about the value of integrating information from Hardware Asset Management (HAM) programs into your Software Asset Management (SAM) processes.

Key information that can affect your SAM decision making, such as an asset’s service status, ownership, and which business functions an asset supports, needs to be recorded and accessible.

One place to start is to ensure that you have a clear understanding of how your organisation manages asset lifecycles, and which data points in a lifecycle are important to you as a SAM practitioner.

Modelling Asset Lifecycles

