Re-watching the 1999 film Office Space last week, one scene stuck with me—the one where Peter, the protagonist and software programmer, defeatedly whines to his hypnotherapist, “Ever since I started working, every single day of my life has been worse than the day before it.”

Ouch! But I hear you, Peter, if I were back in the 90s and my printer gave me as many problems as yours did, I would be lamenting my daily work too. But as an IT professional, I wonder, how much of Peter’s discontent could be preventable today? How can we improve the employee experience with the technologies we now have?

Sure, nowadays we might not be as frustrated with our printers as Peter was in 1999, but I’m sure any of us can recall a time or two when SaaS application crashes have added a few gray hairs. As it turns out, an Oxford Economics study found that nearly 40% of employees indicate they’re frustrated with work technology

So, it’s time to ask ourselves, when it comes to our most valuable assets (employees), how can we be made aware of their poor digital experiences like Peter’s and how can we take more proactive measures in improving them?

Read the entire article here, Real-time Digital Experience Monitoring | Getting real about real-time

Via the fine folks at Lakeside Software.

Lakeside Software
Lakeside Software Lakeside Software is a leader in Workspace Analytics. We make SysTrack, a scalable, people-centric solution that helps organizations better understand and support end-users' computing needs and habits, as well as make sourcing and deployment decisions based on real data.

          Share this video