Real-Time Data: The Key to Digital Transformation

Companies today are overwhelmingly embracing digital transformation as one of their key strategic priorities. Every single CIO, regardless of industry, company size, or geography, is undergoing some version of a digital transformation journey.

And what is the essential enabler of digital transformation? It’s real-time data. Real-time data is the key to driving innovation and business strategy, and to automating critical business processes, which forms the core of digital transformation.

Real-time data is about the performance, availability and resiliency of data. Achieving real-time data means that access to data is always fast and uninterrupted, and that IT services are always on and connected.

Software-defined storage and workload optimization are the technologies that deliver real-time data. Software-defined storage technology enables a single data integration platform that lets an enterprise query and access all types of data across the network on premises within various sources and systems, as well as the data residing in the cloud, as if it were stored in a single place. It creates a “universal access” environment without ever having to physically move the data.