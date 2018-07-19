(Re-)gain control of your web-data with Avanite and cleanup user profiles

In my last blog, I wrote about cookie handling by news sites as presented at E2EVC. Avanite was presenting their solution there and I thought it would be a good idea to give it a test ride. Avanite developed a solution called WebData control to clean up user profiles after users have visited websites that clutter them. In this blog, I will show how to setup WebData control and what it does for your profile. I was interested in them as profiles of users are growing and UEM solution can just do that much to fix that. My blog will show products that are either niche products or products that integrate with Citrix products. Avanite WebData control integrates with Citrix UPM hence this blog (it also integrates with others)

Setup and architectureThe architecture of Avantie WebData Control is rather simple, there is no backend environment, no servers required. It operates through Group Policies and your current Active Directory.

On the client side, a client is installed that is executed through a logoff script. That’s all there is, a client, a couple of GPO settings and a logoff script. The rest is their magic.

RequirementsPre-reqs are simple, it just requires Dot.Net Framework 4.5 (or higher) running to install the client. The client package is downloaded from https://avanite.com/downloads.

