RDS: The Complete Guide

Tricerat is so proud to announce that our friends and industry experts Claudio Rodriguez and Freek Berson are working on a complete guide for all thing RDS. In this comprehensive read, the entirety of RDS is explored. Gain insight from two Microsoft MVPs, learn industry best practices, and more!

In the book, Tricerat is named the go to solution for print management in RDS printing best practices. We have worked tirelessly for over 20 years to provide a streamlined printing experience for users and admins alike. It is a huge honor to be featured in their printing chapter.

Make sure to gain early access to, RDS: The Complete Guide, which is set to publish this fall on the Amazon bookstore by visiting RDS: The Complete Guide.

Cláudio Rodriguez | @crod

Cláudio Rodrigues has been working with RDS technologies since the Microsoft Hydra days, dating back to 1997. He was also the founder and CEO of Terminal-Services.NET, the first company to bring to the market tools to handle load balancing and seamless windows applications, completely modular. The company was later acquired by 2X Software Ltd and his vision can still be seen to this day, in the Parallels RAS product, acquired from 2X in 2015.

Read the entire article here, RDS printing best practices | Tricerat | e-Book

Via the fine folks at Tricerat.

