RDmi Is Coming. Here’s How Personas Can Help You Prepare

With the release of Remote Desktop modern infrastructure (RDmi) around the corner and Microsoft Inspire just having finished, there’s a lot of discussion around migrating to RDmi environments. RDmi is a new PaaS offering that’s viewed as a redesign of the familiar RDS. This new offering has many new features and security settings including a diagnostic feature that allows analysis for key metrics, such as connection quality, and an easier way to scale your environment based on CPU and RAM usage. Additional integrations allow configurations of single sign-on for your end users and even scalability to their personal needs. How could you not be excited about RDmi with increased security, improved cloud features, and potentially cheaper costs?

Missed the discussion at Inspire? Listen to Lakeside’s perspective at 34:00!

In the midst of all this excitement, you ready your environment for the “lift and shift” method (take the existing work load and move it over to Azure, easy enough). However, you may suddenly realize you don’t know your environment as well as you thought, leaving you with questions like “which applications are in my current environment?” or “what is the baseline end-user experience for my current environment?” What we’ve seen is that when considering new technologies like RDmi or others, one obvious, but maybe not so easy question to answer is “who are the users in my environment, what roles do they play, and what do they need?” Taking the time now to re-evaluate your environment, learn your end-user personas and further right-size your environment can reduce help desk tickets and help you realize savings in the long run.

Via the fine folks at Lakeside Software.