Raspberry Pi Official Projects Book Volume 3 – Out Now

Hey folks, Rob from The MagPi here with some very exciting news! The third volume of the Official Raspberry Pi Projects Book is out right this second, and we’ve packed its 200 pages with the very best Raspberry Pi projects and guides!

A peek inside the projects book

We start you off with a neat beginners guide to programming in Python, walking you from the very basics all the way through to building the classic videogame Pong from scratch!

Check out what’s inside!

Then we showcase some of the most inspiring projects from around the community, such as a camera for taking photos of the moon, a smart art installation, amazing arcade machines, and much more.