Raspberry Pi Certified Educators Shine at ISTE 2017
Everything’s bigger in Texas, including the 2017 ISTE Conference & Expo, which saw over 20,000 educators convene in San Antonio earlier this summer. As a new Raspberry Pi Foundation team member, I was thrilled to meet the many Raspberry Pi Certified Educators (RCEs) in attendance. They came from across the country to share their knowledge, skills, and advice with fellow educators interested in technology and digital making.
This is the only GIF. Honest.
Meet the RCEs
Out of the dozens of RCEs who attended, here are three awesome members of our community and their ISTE 2017 stories:
Nicholas Provenzano, Makerspace Director at University Liggett School and the original nerdy teacher, shared his ideas for designing innovative STEAM and maker projects. He also knocked our socks off by building his own digital badge using a Raspberry Pi Zero to stream tweets from the conference.
Read the entire article here, Raspberry Pi Certified Educators shine at ISTE 2017
via the fine folks at Raspberry Pi Foundation
