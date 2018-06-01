Home Artificial Intelligence (AI) Ransomware Threats in GDPR Era

Ransomware Threats in GDPR Era

The IT industry loves a hot topic. Cloud, hyper-converged infrastructure and machine learning are all great conversation pieces, but two of the hottest topics that are currently debated around the IT watercooler are ransomware and the European Union’s (EU) General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

As hot as these topics are individually, what happens when two of these ideas collide? I was recently asked the question, “What is the impact of ransomware when it comes to the GDPR?” and it created the rare occurrence of a topic collision in IT.

Is there an impact?

The answer is most certainly yes. GDPR exists to protect our personal information. Therefore, if we are holding information regarding an EU citizen, then our primary concern is to ensure that we look after that data and make sure it is secured, protected and accessible.

As part of our requirements under GDPR, it is crucial that we ensure we avoid a data breach. What do we mean by breach? It is described within the GDPR articles as follows;

Read the entire article here, Ransomware Threats in GDPR Era

Via the fine folks at Veeam.

Veeam

          Close

          Share this video