Ransomware success and the reasons behind it

Ransomware success and the reasons behind it
There’s no end to ransomware in sight. It’s a simple enough attack — install malware, encrypt data/system, and ask for the ransom — so why aren’t we stopping ransomware?  Security vendors are keenly aware of the issue, as well as the attack vectors and methods, but can’t seem to stay a step ahead, causing ransomware to grow form $1 billion in damages in 2016 to an estimated $5 billion in 2017. There are two basic reasons ransomware continues to be a “success” for cyber criminals.

Reason 1: Malware authors are getting better at their craft
Just when we think we’re getting on top of the ransomware problem, our adversaries alter their tactics or produce new techniques to replicate and cause damage and misery. We’ve recently seen ransomware like WannaCry take advantage of unpatched vulnerabilities in the Windows SMB service to propagate around networks, especially those that had SMB open to the internet — A clever technique borrowed from mid-to-late 90s Windows worm malware like Sasser. We’ve also seen malware writers develop new techniques for installing malicious code onto computers via Microsoft Office. While the threat posed by malicious macros in Office documents has existed for a number of years, we’re now seeing the use of a Microsoft protocol called Dynamic Data Exchange (DDE) to run malicious code. Unlike macro-based attacks, the DDE attack doesn’t give the user a pop-up, prompt or warning, so exploitation is far more effective and successful.

The technological advances made by malware authors are significant, but their soft skills, like social engineering, also keep on getting better. Improved writing, more realistic email presentation, and even solid social engineering tactics are all cause for the increase in their success.

