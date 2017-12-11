Ransomware protection with Veeam, DXi deduplication and tape

Encryption is a great way to keep data secure, but sometimes it can be used against us. Yes, we’re talking about ransomware.

When ransomware enters your systems, usually through a PC, it begins to encrypt your data and can target network-attached storage (NAS), virtualization, online collaboration tools, and even your online backups to render them unusable.

Because backup is your first line of defense, more hackers are now trying to encrypt them to make sure you don’t have a Plan B before targeting your production servers (for a real-life example, read this case study).

Quantum and Veeam have been partnering to secure your backups. Veeam proxy servers are now talking to Quantum’s DXi inline deduplication appliances using a “Veeam-to-Veeam” protocol (DXi appliances are running Veeam Data Mover Service – VDMS).

VDMS manages the tasks required to perform full, incremental, and synthetic full backups, freeing up resources for Veeam backup servers and network while maximizing data reduction with a “Veeam-ready repository” variable-length deduplication appliance.

Via the fine folks at Veeam.