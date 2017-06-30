Home Desktop Ransomware or Cyberattack, Petya’s One More Reason to Choose IGEL OS

Ransomware or Cyberattack, Petya’s One More Reason to Choose IGEL OS

Ransomware or Cyberattack, Petya’s One More Reason to Choose IGEL OS
Petya, Petwrap, NotPetya, GoldenEye – no matter what you call it, the latest ransomware outbreak this week still spelled devastation for as many as 12,500 computers. It’s a fresh reminder that you need to take preventive measures now, or potentially fall victim to the inevitable next threat.

What’s even worse about this week’s round of ransomware, as some analysts speculate, is that perhaps money may not have been the motivation, but rather an intent was to destroy data. Furthermore, it is being reported that this may have been a cyberattack targeting the Ukraine. If true, there’s little motivation to ever return captured data, which exponentially increases the damage potential as there is possibly no opportunity to recover. And, even if the target was the Ukraine, the fallout has impacted at least 65 countries in a rapid wave of destruction.

This new Petya variant, like Wannacry, appears to leverage the Microsoft Server Message Block exploit known as EternalBlue.  Without proper protections, patches or antivirus software in place, EternalBlue allows the attack to quickly penetrate an organization, making it resilient and difficult to contain.

