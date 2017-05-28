Ransomware Attack that Could Have Been Avoided!

Ransomware attacks are not uncommon; they are happening every day now. But, as reported in every major news outlet on the planet, including this article in Dark Reading, a new strain of ransomware called WannaCry (aka WanaCrypt and WCry) has spread through at least 74 countries. Tens of thousands of computers have already been infected. It appears to be able to self-propagate, making it extremely dangerous. Once it’s on your business network, it can infect many other machines. It’s a new variant of an earlier version that first came out in late March.

Ransomware typically works by encrypting your files so that you can’t access them until you pay the ransom. The ransom in this case appears to be a demand for $300 in Bitcoins that must be paid within 3 days or the amount is doubled. After seven days the files on the system are gone forever.

Ransomware is a major component of cybercrime that costs businesses millions of dollars each year.

