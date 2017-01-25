Home Rainforest Alliance Rebalances the Planet and its Microsoft Office 365 Environment with Metalogix

Rainforest Alliance Rebalances the Planet and its Microsoft Office 365 Environment with Metalogix

Rainforest Alliance Rebalances the Planet and its Microsoft Office 365 Environment with Metalogix
Sustainability Non-Profit Leverages Metalogix Essentials for Fast and Accurate Migration, as well as Secure, Centralized Data Management, Access and Sharing

Metalogix, the market-leading provider of solutions to move, manage and protect content within enterprise collaboration platforms, today announced that the Rainforest Alliance, a non-profit with the mission of conserving biodiversity and ensuring sustainable livelihoods, has cleaned up its content collaboration environment and smoothly migrated to Microsoft Office 365 with Metalogix Essentials™.

The Rainforest Alliance is a growing network of people who are inspired and committed to working together to achieve the mission of conserving biodiversity and ensuring sustainable livelihoods. Through creative, pragmatic collaboration, the non-profit organization aims to rebalance the planet by building strong forests and healthy communities around the world.  With more than 30 years of experience under its belt, the Rainforest Alliance is working to ensure people and the planet prosper together.

In its quest to rebalance the planet through building sustainability, the Rainforest Alliance has employed a talented, multilingual and diverse staff of full time employees and contractors. These workers engage hand-in-hand around the world with farmers, foresters, businesses, researchers, civic organizations and governments to meet the shared mission of conserving biodiversity and ensuring sustainable livelihoods. The data and files used to support this global collaboration need to be reliably managed, secured and protected to ensure fast, accurate and compliant data access.  To support its collaboration requirements, it looked to Microsoft Office 365 rather than keep data in multiple, unknown sources.

But, first Rainforest Alliance needed to migrate its dispersed data into Office 365. After looking at multiple options to support its migration project, it selected Metalogix Essentials for Office 365, finding that it delivered the efficiency and simplicity it required. Essentials’ pre-migration analysis, architecture visualization, reorganization and remediation tools gave the non-profit insight into how to optimize their content before the migration. During its migration, Essentials allowed the organization to move content from multiple sources to its Office 365 target fast and roadblock-free.

“Metalogix Essentials ensured a fast and pain-free migration initiative,” said Eugene Kogan, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Rainforest Alliance. “The product produced file transfer speeds that were three to four times faster than we had previously experienced, and eliminated many of the limitation challenges we were facing. It delivered a truly smooth migration process to support our strategic company goal to have our data in a more secure, manageable location.”

Now, with the help of Metalogix Essentials, the Rainforest Alliance retains all of its organizational data within Office 365 and benefits from a centralized, easy-to-access and secure environment for all of its staff. The non-profit continues to use the Metalogix solution to support ongoing archiving and OneDrive for Business use. As new users and consultants engage with the organization, their data can be easily and securely integrated into the centralized system, no matter what environment it originated from.

To read more about the Rainforest Alliance implementation, please read the case study found here: http://www.metalogix.com/case-studies.

About Metalogix

Metalogix is the market-leading provider of solutions to move, manage and protect content within enterprise collaboration platforms. Over 20,000 clients trust Metalogix to optimize the availability, performance and security of their content across the collaboration lifecycle. For more information, please visit us at www.metalogix.com or call us at +1 202.609.9100.

Categories:
