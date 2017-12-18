Home Desktop [Quiz] How Well Do You Know Star Wars?

[Quiz] How Well Do You Know Star Wars?

0
[Quiz] How Well Do You Know Star Wars?
0

Today is a special day in the galaxy, as we welcome the latest entry to the Star Wars saga: The Last Jedi! It looks like it’s going to be a good one, with some cool special effects and Luke Skywalker looking all grumpy. Maybe he misses shooting womp rats from his T-16.

Anyway…we all know that many (most?) IT pros aren’t just Star Wars fans, they are beacons of knowledge who safeguard the Star Wars legacy from folks who don’t know the difference between a nerf herder and bantha fodder.

Well, if you consider yourself to be a TRUE Star Wars fan, then today we invite you to put your SWIQ (Star Wars IQ) to the test by taking our quiz, which covers everything Star Wars: from episodes one through seven, to Rogue One and the TV show “The Clone Wars.”

After you’ve taken the quiz, please post your results in the comment section, along with anything else that you want our community to know. And please feel free to share this quiz with your colleagues, friends, family members — even total strangers who need some more Star Wars in their life.

Ready? Climb into your X-wing Starfighter, put on your seat belt, check your mirrors, and take off! (One final note: while there are some spoilers here about the movies, TV shows and games, don’t worry — there are NO spoilers about The Last Jedi.)

Read the entire article here, [Quiz] How Well Do You Know Star Wars?

Via the fine folks at Devolutions.

Categories:
Desktop
News
Devolutions
Devolutions

Established in 2004, Devolutions is a Canadian-based company located near Montreal, Quebec. The firm currently has over 200,000 users in over 100 countries, and is on a mission to develop innovative enterprise software that helps users cost-effectively, simply and effectively achieve their network management, password management, credentials management and security goals. The firm is also committed to providing exceptional technical support, ensuring an excellent user experience that exceeds expectations, and delivering high performance with superior quality. The firm’s current roster of solutions includes Remote Desktop Manager, Password Vault Manager, Devolutions Server (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Server), and Devolutions Cloud (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Online).

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    Legacy backup solutions are software dinosaurs that have been developed decades ago and still use agents to protect and recover VMs. If you are still using a legacy backup solution for VM backup, there are all chances that you face some of its downsides: High maintenance cost Too much time spent on administration Recovery taking […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1513331226_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS re:Invent 2017: How We Built a Mission-Critical, Serverless File Processing Pipe

          In this session, principal architect Mike Broadway describes how HomeAway built a high-throughput, scalable pipeline for manipulating, storing, and serving hundreds of image files every second with Lambda, Amazon S3, DynamoDB, and Amazon SNS. He also shares best practices and lessons learned as they scaled their mission-critical On Demand Image Service (ODIS) system into production. […]

          read more
          1513342800_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS re:Invent 2017 Video: Taking Serverless to the Edge

          1513279207_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS re:Invent 2017 Video: Introduction to Deep Learning

          1513517488_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS Video: Scripps Network Interactive Uses VMware Cloud on AWS to Run Mission Critical Workloads

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video